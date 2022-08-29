Knoxville College announces 31st president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role.

I am honored to serve as the 31st President of Knoxville College and hold the responsibility to ensure the light on the hill shines on the darkest of days.

Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website.

In June, officials with Knoxville College announced their intention to seek accreditation in a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville PhD Higher Education program.

“There are so many untapped resources and amazing opportunities between these two institutions that should be explored and collaborating to regain our accreditation is just the tip of the iceberg for partnership,” Adams said.

The Knoxville College Board of Trustees is proud to announce Leonard L. Adams, Jr. as our Thirty First College... Posted by Historic Knoxville College on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.