Knoxville College announces 31st president
Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994.
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role.
Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website.
In June, officials with Knoxville College announced their intention to seek accreditation in a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville PhD Higher Education program.
“There are so many untapped resources and amazing opportunities between these two institutions that should be explored and collaborating to regain our accreditation is just the tip of the iceberg for partnership,” Adams said.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.