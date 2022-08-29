Man caught ‘completely naked’ inside Nashville laundromat, police say

The man was caught taking off his clothes on surveillance footage, according to police.
The man was caught taking off his clothes on surveillance footage, according to police.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he took off his clothes inside a Nashville laundromat.

Michael Antonio Newsome was charged with indecent exposure.

Officers responded Friday to Fabric Care Center, 3124 Dickerson Pike, in regard to Newsome trespassing at the laundromat, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

The owner told police Newsome had been told multiple times he is not allowed inside the business.

During his latest visit to the store, Newsome was caught on surveillance footage taking off all his clothes, according to the report.

“He is seen completely naked inside the business with other customers,” police said.

Newsome was charged with a misdemeanor. Police said he did not qualify for a state citation “due to the reasonable likelihood the offenses will continue.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
A lot of feral cat communities can be found throughout Thomas County.
Deadly virus infects cats in Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
Few storms Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994.
Knoxville College announces 31st president