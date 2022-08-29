MEDIC Regional Blood Center to give Tennessee Valley Fair tickets to donors

Anyone who donates between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 will get the ticket, along with a MEDIC t-shirt.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Fair to offer an admission ticket for donors who volunteer to give blood.

MEDIC is asking those interested to make an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors can count on a wait, however.

Those interested in making an appointment can do so by calling 865-524-3074 or by downloading the MEDIC app on their phones.

