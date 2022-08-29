MEDIC Regional Blood Center to give Tennessee Valley Fair tickets to donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Fair to offer an admission ticket for donors who volunteer to give blood.

Anyone who donates between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 will get the ticket, along with a MEDIC t-shirt.

MEDIC is asking those interested to make an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors can count on a wait, however.

Those interested in making an appointment can do so by calling 865-524-3074 or by downloading the MEDIC app on their phones.

