More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

