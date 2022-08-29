NIL possibilities expand with football season around the corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the 2022 College Football season in full gear, the University of Tennessee football team will soon hit Shields-Watkins Field.

The ‘22 football team is expected to perform at a high level and the UT campus feels it.

”It’s really a buzz on campus,” said Marketing Director at the Vols Shop, Tommi Grubbs.

The Vol shop got aggressive during baseball season, getting merchandise on the shelves quickly after the team made a big play or won an important game.

”We’re constantly working through ideas and we can be responsive as soon as something happens and we want to further our students and our players and we want to be the first source for them,” said Grubbs.

With expectations high that this football team will be good, the Vol Shop staff is prepared to roll out merchandise for them quickly.

”When the team is doing well and they’re doing good things in the community around campus that really does benefit us too,” said Grubbs.

New this year: guests can now buy player jerseys.

Name, Image, and Likeness deals are making it possible for the Vol Shop to sell active players’ jerseys, something fans are flocking to get their hands on.

”It’s huge because you can really show your support for your favorite player or favorite players. It’s really welcomed by the fans,” said Grubbs.

Expected in September, the jerseys add another item to the shelves at the Vol Shop and a way for the university to raise more money.

Money spent in the Vol Shop returns directly to campus, making the benefits of NIL, and people’s love of the items, equally as important to the campus.

”It’s two-fold because all of our proceeds go back to campus for student scholarships and campus building projects and community outreach,” said Grubbs.

