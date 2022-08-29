Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges

Kent Booher was a disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender, according to the Department of Justice.
Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By Wileidy Pande
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County man convicted of child exploitation charges was sentenced to life plus 120 months in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman, Tennessee, was found guilty of child exploitation crimes by a federal jury in April 2021. On Aug. 24, the DOJ stated that Honorable Thomas A. Varlan sentenced the disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Based on the evidence presented at trial, officials said that Booher used a phone and electronic messaging platforms to communicate with an undercover officer that he thought was a 14-year-old girl. For five days, he engaged in sexually explicit communication with the officer.

Officials said Booher arranged to meet the “minor” in person, where he was arrested by law enforcement.

At the trial, he was also convicted of charges pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl from 2012 to 2013, according to the DOJ.

“The lengthy sentence given by the Judge displays the gravity of crimes committed against children and the punishments those who commit them will face,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Harriman Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Corrections, and U.S. Secret Service, assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

