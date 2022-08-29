Steamy with isolated storms today, ahead of a front’s scattered, stronger storms tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day creating isolated storms, but a front moves in more storms Tuesday and then will move down the humidity. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, due to the risk of some damaging wind.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a clear sky and developing patches of fog. The low is around 68 degrees.

Monday is another hot, humid day, with plenty of sunshine. This helps us top out around 91 degrees, yet again, but the steamy conditions make it feel about 5 degrees warmer. That combination also helps to create isolated rain and thunderstorms. These develop first along the elevation changes midday, then we’ll have spotty storms the rest of the day.

Actually spotty rain and storms continue tonight, with a partly cloudy sky and a warm low around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front continues to speed up, and it now concentrated on your midday to afternoon Tuesday hours. The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect, as this meets the heat and humid head-on, which could create a few stronger to severe storms. Damaging winds are the main threat, with some flash flooding possible in heavy downpours. Now, this is not widespread, we’re looking at a 60% coverage total for the rain and storms, and the risk for damage is isolated from Noon to 3 PM, as it moves east. The high will be around 88 degrees, just ahead of the rain and storms.

Behind the front, we’re really only getting a break in the humidity, not the heat. The lower humidity gives us more mild mornings, but lets the heat take off in the sunshine in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s, with spotty showers and scattered clouds. Then we’ll see more afternoon sun and a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday is mostly sunny and dry as well, with a cooler morning in the low 60s and then a warm afternoon around 89 degrees. If you’re planning to watch the Vols first football game, the evening is looking great!

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty rain and storms start developing again this weekend, since the humidity climbs back up. Labor Day Monday does look to come with a few storms developing in our area.

