Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Knoxville school, trying to ‘confront teacher’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto a Knoxville school campus, an incident report obtained by WVLT News stated. While the name of the school was not mentioned in the report, the arrest address was for the Christian Academy of Knoxville.

According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge “wasn’t in his right mind” and was “enroute [SIC] to the school to confront a former teacher that he had problems with.” The tip also said he was armed, the report noted.

A responding officer found Eldridge’s vehicle, a gold Ford F-150, on campus and saw an assault rifle in the front floorboard, officials said. Responding officers took the rifle.

Eldridge was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property and driving while license suspended, according to the report.

