Tennessee football releases depth chart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics released their starting depth chart Monday.

The chart features, among others, Bru McCoy, a transfer from the University of Southern California, who was only cleared to play last week. The Vols will be putting an experienced team on the field with no freshman starters.

The 126th Tennessee football season kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday as Ball State visits Neyland, and will mark Josh Heupel’s second season on Rocky Top. Of the eight first-year Power Five coaches hired in 2021, Heupel won the most games in the regular season with seven.

The game will also be the first match-up between the two teams to be televised on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.