Vols eager to open football season Thursday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the Tennessee football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.

In his weekly Monday press conference, Josh Heupel updated the media on practice, position battles and the trajectory of the program over the last 19 months. Above all, the second-year head coach is looking forward to hitting the game field and seeing Vol Nation out in full force on Thursday in primetime.

Coach Heupel and offensive standouts @jwarren808 and @Ctillman04 talk opener and a new approach on the offensive side heading into the new season @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/pkhZzBE44d — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 29, 2022

”Awesome that it’s game week man, let’s go play ball,” Heupel said. “Excited to get into Neyland Stadium. Obviously, a long training camp here with our players. We’re at the point where it is time to go play and find out where we’re at … There are things we still have to clean up here before we get to kickoff, but excited to go compete with these guys on Thursday night.”

Newcomer wideout Bru McCoy received clearance from the NCAA over the weekend, as his eligibility waiver was approved. The redshirt junior transfer from Southern Cal is immediately eligible and able to make his Tennessee debut on Thursday night against Ball State.

“More than anything, just excitement when I got the news,” Heupel said on Monday. “Man, it sent chills down my spine. I’m so excited for him. Now, he has the opportunity to move forward with his future and go compete with his teammates, his brothers. Having the chance to tell him and hear him tell his dad was one of the great moments in my career.”

Redshirt-senior receiver Cedric Tillman echoed Heupel’s excitement when asked about the news on Monday. ”I saw it pop up on my (Twitter) feed and texted him immediately: Congratulations, bro. Let’s eat this year,” Tillman said. “Once again, positive words of encouragement. Obviously, I’m happy I get to have one of my brothers out there playing with me. I was excited.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.