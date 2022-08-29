What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
From chewing gum to umbrellas, this is what you are and are not allowed to bring to the Smoky Mountain Air Show.
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring.
The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales.
Some items are prohibited at the airshow, and some might surprise you. Here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot bring, according to the event website:
Prohibited Items
- Tents, including pop-ups or awnings, campers or RVs (NO tailgating in parking areas)
- Umbrellas of any size
- Coolers
- Backpacks (of any size)
- Glass containers, aluminum cans (ex. Coke can), camelbacks or open/unsealed liquid containers
- Chewing gum
- Barbecues or cooking equipment
- Outside food, snacks, or beverages
- Pets (with the exception of licensed service animals, not emotional support animals)
- Due to safety reasons, personal golf carts, scooters, seg-weys, hoverboards and other motorized conveyances (excludes medical transportation devices)
- Skateboards, roller skates, scooters and bicycles
- Beach balls, balloons, signs and banners
- Horns, whistles and other loud items
- Laser pointers
- Drugs/drug paraphernalia
- Alcohol (alcohol will be available for purchase on site with valid ID)
- Smoking (which includes chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes) is not permitted inside the gate.
- Weapons of any kind including firearms, blades (including pocket knives) and blunt objects. NO CONCEALED CARRY. Items restricted by federal law or which, in the judgment of Air Show/Open House officials, may create a safety risk or reduce the enjoyment of the event for other guests.
- Radio scanners
- Unmanned aircraft
Several other items are allowed, however, like cameras. Here’s a list of the permitted items at the air show:
Permitted Items
- Hearing protection
- Sunscreen, chapstick, hats and sunglasses
- Refillable water bottles (ex. Yeti tumblers, Ozark cups, etc.)
- CLEAR, small purses and fanny packs (not to exceed 8 in. X 8 in.)
- Small diaper bags (not to exceed 14 in. X 14 in.) when accompanied by an infant *Note: all bags will be searched
- Strollers
- Baby related items including: bottles (may be glass), food (may be glass), snacks and necessities
- Rain ponchos
- Cell phones, cameras and camcorders
- Camera bags smaller than 1 cubic foot
- Binoculars
- Folding chairs and blankets
- Wheelchairs
It’s also important to note that while water bottles are permitted, they must be empty and filled at the event.
