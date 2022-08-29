What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring.

The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Some items are prohibited at the airshow, and some might surprise you. Here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot bring, according to the event website:

Prohibited Items

Tents, including pop-ups or awnings, campers or RVs (NO tailgating in parking areas)

Umbrellas of any size

Coolers

Backpacks (of any size)

Glass containers, aluminum cans (ex. Coke can), camelbacks or open/unsealed liquid containers

Chewing gum

Barbecues or cooking equipment

Outside food, snacks, or beverages

Pets (with the exception of licensed service animals, not emotional support animals)

Due to safety reasons, personal golf carts, scooters, seg-weys, hoverboards and other motorized conveyances (excludes medical transportation devices)

Skateboards, roller skates, scooters and bicycles

Beach balls, balloons, signs and banners

Horns, whistles and other loud items

Laser pointers

Drugs/drug paraphernalia

Alcohol (alcohol will be available for purchase on site with valid ID)

Smoking (which includes chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes) is not permitted inside the gate.

Weapons of any kind including firearms, blades (including pocket knives) and blunt objects. NO CONCEALED CARRY. Items restricted by federal law or which, in the judgment of Air Show/Open House officials, may create a safety risk or reduce the enjoyment of the event for other guests.

Radio scanners

Unmanned aircraft

Several other items are allowed, however, like cameras. Here’s a list of the permitted items at the air show:

Permitted Items

Hearing protection

Sunscreen, chapstick, hats and sunglasses

Refillable water bottles (ex. Yeti tumblers, Ozark cups, etc.)

CLEAR, small purses and fanny packs (not to exceed 8 in. X 8 in.)

Small diaper bags (not to exceed 14 in. X 14 in.) when accompanied by an infant *Note: all bags will be searched

Strollers

Baby related items including: bottles (may be glass), food (may be glass), snacks and necessities

Rain ponchos

Cell phones, cameras and camcorders

Camera bags smaller than 1 cubic foot

Binoculars

Folding chairs and blankets

Wheelchairs

It’s also important to note that while water bottles are permitted, they must be empty and filled at the event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.