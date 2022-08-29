Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30.

Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.

Police said Patterson called her daughter regularly but has not since June 22. Patterson renewed her Tennessee ID on June 29 and was at KARM the next day, according to ETVC.

However, she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. People can do so anonymously and are also eligible for a monetary reward.

