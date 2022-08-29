Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say

Denise Renee Patterson was last seen on June 30 at KARM on North Broadway.
Denise Renee Patterson
Denise Renee Patterson(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30.

Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.

Police said Patterson called her daughter regularly but has not since June 22. Patterson renewed her Tennessee ID on June 29 and was at KARM the next day, according to ETVC.

However, she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. People can do so anonymously and are also eligible for a monetary reward.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
The clubhouse at Tellico Village burned down on Saturday evening.
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail.
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
Few storms Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
Leonard L. Adams Jr. graduated from Knoxville College in 1994.
Knoxville College announces 31st president
Kent Booher was a disbarred criminal defense attorney and prior sex offender, according to the...
Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges