You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.

According to the school system, the program helps provide requested funding from teachers and principals for items, such as, technology, professional development and playground equipment.

All community members have to do is have breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a snack at one of the participating restaurants. Afterward, they will donate 10% of their profits from the day’s sales to the program. Previous years have provided more than $15,000.

Restaurants participating this year include:

Aubrey’s , All Knox County locations

Austin’s Steak and Homestyle Buffet , 900 Merchant Drive

Babalu , 412 S. Gay Street

Big Kahuna Wings , Monvue & Kingston Pike locations

Brown Bag , 800 S. Gay Street

Central Flats & Tap s, 1204 North Central Street

Cinnaholic , 9450 S. Northshore Drive

Cj’s Tacos , 507 S. Gay Street

Culver’s , 9113 Kingston Pike

The Drawing Room , 531 Henley Street

El Chico , 116 Cedar Lane

FieldHouse Socia l, 2525 University Commons Way

The Garden Grille & Bar , 6200 Papermill Drive

Gondolier , 1062 N. Cedar Bluff Road

Gus’s Fried Chicken World Famous , 31010 Sutherland Avenue

Ham ‘n Goodys , 507 S. Gay Street

Hard Knox , all locations

Boyd’s Jig & Reel , 101 South Central Street

K Brew , 507 S. Gay Street

Knox Dough , 10605 Kingston Pike

Kona Ice , Bearden, Farragut & Gibbs Highschool from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mahogany’s , 401 W Summit Hill Drive

Marble City Kitchen , 501 W. Church Avenue

Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company , West Hills & Farragut locations

Nama , 260 North Peters Road

Penne For Your Thoughts , 9430 S. Northshore Drive

Pizza Inn , 5420 Clinton Highway

The Pizza Kitchen , 10420 Kingston Pike

The Brunch Life , 37 Market Square

Salsarita’s , Jack Dance & Moss Grove locations

Sam & Andy’s , 2613 Adair Drive

Southern Kitchen Sandwich Company , 2307 W. Emory Road

Stefano’s Pizza , 10573 Hardin Valley Road

Sunspot , 2200 Cumberland Avenue

The Tomato Head, Market Square & Kingston Pike locations

More information can be found here.

