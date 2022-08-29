You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
All community members have to do is have breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a snack at one of the participating restaurants.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
According to the school system, the program helps provide requested funding from teachers and principals for items, such as, technology, professional development and playground equipment.
All community members have to do is have breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a snack at one of the participating restaurants. Afterward, they will donate 10% of their profits from the day’s sales to the program. Previous years have provided more than $15,000.
Restaurants participating this year include:
- Aubrey’s, All Knox County locations
- Austin’s Steak and Homestyle Buffet, 900 Merchant Drive
- Babalu, 412 S. Gay Street
- Big Kahuna Wings, Monvue & Kingston Pike locations
- Brown Bag, 800 S. Gay Street
- Central Flats & Taps, 1204 North Central Street
- Cinnaholic, 9450 S. Northshore Drive
- Cj’s Tacos, 507 S. Gay Street
- Culver’s, 9113 Kingston Pike
- The Drawing Room, 531 Henley Street
- El Chico, 116 Cedar Lane
- FieldHouse Social, 2525 University Commons Way
- The Garden Grille & Bar, 6200 Papermill Drive
- Gondolier, 1062 N. Cedar Bluff Road
- Gus’s Fried Chicken World Famous, 31010 Sutherland Avenue
- Ham ‘n Goodys, 507 S. Gay Street
- Hard Knox, all locations
- Boyd’s Jig & Reel, 101 South Central Street
- K Brew, 507 S. Gay Street
- Knox Dough, 10605 Kingston Pike
- Kona Ice, Bearden, Farragut & Gibbs Highschool from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Mahogany’s, 401 W Summit Hill Drive
- Marble City Kitchen, 501 W. Church Avenue
- Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company, West Hills & Farragut locations
- Nama, 260 North Peters Road
- Penne For Your Thoughts, 9430 S. Northshore Drive
- Pizza Inn, 5420 Clinton Highway
- The Pizza Kitchen, 10420 Kingston Pike
- The Brunch Life, 37 Market Square
- Salsarita’s, Jack Dance & Moss Grove locations
- Sam & Andy’s, 2613 Adair Drive
- Southern Kitchen Sandwich Company, 2307 W. Emory Road
- Stefano’s Pizza, 10573 Hardin Valley Road
- Sunspot, 2200 Cumberland Avenue
- The Tomato Head, Market Square & Kingston Pike locations
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.