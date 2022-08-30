90-year-old tries ziplining for her birthday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman, 90 means she’s living her best life and on adventures she never thought she’d be able to do. On Tuesday, the latest adventure was to try a zipline for the first time.

90-year-old Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped off on her first line at Jayell Ranch.

“Is my helmet on tight enough?” she asked the zip guide before she went down.

She said she saw zip lines on TV and decided she wanted some new adventures at her age.

“It was just great. Something I never experienced. I never thought it would be like this. But it was great,” said Rigg.

Anne Rigg, 90, gets in gear for her birthday zipline adventure. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

While she was on a zipline Tuesday, last week she went whitewater rafting for the first time and said she’ll do both again.

“I guess I’ve got a crazy streak, and I like to do things that are different things I never done before,” she said.

Her co-workers all cheered her on and some even joined in on her celebration.

“I think it’s great. I really appreciate it. It’s it’s really it’s just awesome,” she said.

Now that the zipline adventure is over, she’s not quite sure what’s next on her bucket list, other than waking up on Wednesday morning to go to work.

The only thing she said she has no desire to do is to jump out of an airplane.

Anne Rigg, 90, is about to take off on her first zipline adventure at Jayell Range in Pigeon Forge. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

