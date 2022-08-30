90-year-old tries ziplining for her birthday

Ann Rigg wanted to something she’s never done before to celebrate her 90th birthday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman, 90 means she’s living her best life and on adventures she never thought she’d be able to do. On Tuesday, the latest adventure was to try a zipline for the first time.

90-year-old Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped off on her first line at Jayell Ranch.

“Is my helmet on tight enough?” she asked the zip guide before she went down.

She said she saw zip lines on TV and decided she wanted some new adventures at her age.

“It was just great. Something I never experienced. I never thought it would be like this. But it was great,” said Rigg.

Anne Rigg, 90, gets in gear for her birthday zipline adventure.
Anne Rigg, 90, gets in gear for her birthday zipline adventure.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

While she was on a zipline Tuesday, last week she went whitewater rafting for the first time and said she’ll do both again.

“I guess I’ve got a crazy streak, and I like to do things that are different things I never done before,” she said.

Her co-workers all cheered her on and some even joined in on her celebration.

“I think it’s great. I really appreciate it. It’s it’s really it’s just awesome,” she said.

@kylegraingerwvlt

What adventure would you take for your 90th birthday? She wanted to take a Zipline to celebrate. #90yearsold #zipline #jayellranchzipline

♬ original sound - Kyle Grainger Wvlt

Now that the zipline adventure is over, she’s not quite sure what’s next on her bucket list, other than waking up on Wednesday morning to go to work.

The only thing she said she has no desire to do is to jump out of an airplane.

Anne Rigg, 90, is about to take off on her first zipline adventure at Jayell Range in Pigeon...
Anne Rigg, 90, is about to take off on her first zipline adventure at Jayell Range in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
Dollywood recycles plastic from 250,000 cigarette butts
Lower humidity Wednesday
Sunny skies and lower humidity returns after the cold front
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
KPD: Man who claimed to be passenger in Sweet P’s crash charged as driver