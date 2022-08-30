Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US

Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.
Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do Jane Goodall, Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks all have in common?

They are all inspiring women, but they also have a look-alike Barbie.

Now, you can add Madam C.J. Walker to that list. She was the first female self-made millionaire in the country.

She achieved enormous success by founding a line of hair care products and cosmetics designed for Black women.

Her Barbie doll is even holding her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.

Walker was also a noted activist and philanthropist, supporting orphanages and Black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations and women’s rights.

The doll is the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings
police lights
CCSO: Girl found dead in Caryville