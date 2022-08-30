Baseball Vols to face outside competition this fall

University of Tennessee is set to play exhibition games against Wake Forest and Memphis.
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports has learned that coach Tony Vitello’s Baseball Vols will play a couple of exhibition games this fall against other schools.

Tennessee will host Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on October 9.

The Vols will then travel to Jackson, Tenn., to face Memphis on November 6.

It’ll be fun to get a sneak peek at next year’s squad during this little football season diversion.

