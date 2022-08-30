Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak
Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said.
“All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said.
After securing the leak, crews double checked the building. After securing the school, students were allowed back inside.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.