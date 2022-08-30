Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said.

“All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said.

After securing the leak, crews double checked the building. After securing the school, students were allowed back inside.

KFD is on scene at Bearden middle school for a natural gas leak outside of the building in the parking lot area. All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/2rt97cK4bZ — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) August 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.