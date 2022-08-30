Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears

Christina Strange Ivy called a friend for help when her car broke down.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday.

Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.

Ivy was seen at a local business Sunday but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Ivy is white and around 5′4″ tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

MPD investigators are asking people with information to call 423-585-270.

Missing Morristown Woman Investigators are currently searching for 47-year-old Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy. On...

Posted by City of Morristown - Government on Monday, August 29, 2022

