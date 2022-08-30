CCSO: Girl found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating, and reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.

No more information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

