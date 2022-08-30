Endangered Child Alert issued for two-month-old boy


TBI officials are working on locating the two
TBI officials are working on locating the two(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-month-old child Tuesday

TBI officials said they are looking for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, missing from White County. He is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr., who, according to TBI, does not have custody of the child.

According to authorities, Daniel is also facing a charge of Custodial Interference.

Baby Gunner is two 21″ with an unknown weight and eye color. Daniel is 5′ 8″, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

TBI officials said there is currently no information regarding the description of Daniel’s car or the direction of travel for the public.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gunner or Daniel is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features its looking at that could stop users from...
Knoxville woman files lawsuit against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna’
Sweet P's back open after car crashes into building
Sweet P’s reopens for catering after car crashes into building
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville