Endangered Child Alert issued for two-month-old boy

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-month-old child Tuesday

TBI officials said they are looking for two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland, missing from White County. He is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr., who, according to TBI, does not have custody of the child.

According to authorities, Daniel is also facing a charge of Custodial Interference.

Baby Gunner is two 21″ with an unknown weight and eye color. Daniel is 5′ 8″, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

TBI officials said there is currently no information regarding the description of Daniel’s car or the direction of travel for the public.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gunner or Daniel is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

