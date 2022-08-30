First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing a line of downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, but it will briefly knock back the humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated rain and storms can develop, as clouds increase to start the day. The low this morning is around 71 degrees.

Some heavier downpours and storms. (WVLT)

The line of rain and storms arrives on the Plateau between 10 and 11 AM, then Noon to 2 PM it moves across the Valley to the Smoky Mountains. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect because a few heavy downpours could create brief, flash flooding, and a few storms could take down some branches or trees. 80% of our area will collect some rain from this system, with an average quarter to a half an inch, but isolated one inch or greater.

We have a midday high of 86 degrees, then temperatures are knocked around in the storms, so this afternoon averages out around 82 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with areas of fog filling in, and spotty showers slowly tapering off. The low will be around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the front, we get a break from the humidity. That means mild mornings, but the heat takes off in the sunny afternoon hours.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s, with spotty showers and patchy fog. Then we’ll see more afternoon sun and a high of 87 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday is mostly sunny and dry as well, with a cooler morning in the low 60s and then a warm afternoon around 89 degrees. If you’re planning to watch the Vols first football game, the evening is looking great!

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty rain and storms start developing again this weekend, since the humidity climbs back up. Labor Day Monday does look to come with a few storms developing in our area.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

