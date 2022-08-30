Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’

Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”

The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.

