Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”

The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant David Stapleton at 423-586-3781.

