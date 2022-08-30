Inside the new Neyland | UT Athletics unveils renovations to the historic stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a nearly $300 million renovation to Neyland Stadium wrapped up days before the 2022 football season.

”Alright, how many times have you asked will Neyland Stadium be ready,” Bob Kessling asked Athletic Director Danny White during Vol calls leading up to the season.

“Three or four, at least,” White responded.

The renovations were announced in 2017, as part of a multi-year project to modernize the building.

”It’s imperative we modernize and evolve with the fans,” said Ryan Alpert, deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.

The west sideline will have a new field-level suite and larger seats. That undertaking saw dirt removed from Neyland Stadium that hadn’t been touched since the stadium was constructed.

In the north endzone, the athletics department added a new video board alongside an upper north deck with standing room only.

“Both the upper north and lower west are nothing like anything else we have at Neyland Stadium,” said Alpert.

To access both those seats, fans will have to purchase tickets specifically to sit there, the tickets for the lower west seating, are already sold out.

While the changes will make Neyland look different, the department promises this is for all Vol fans to enjoy.

”We want to honor the traditions of the past and keep Neyland, the historic elements of the past whether it was coming to the stadium as a child or walking up gate 21 and sitting in section yy,” said Alpert. “But we have to keep an eye on what’s coming.”

Neyland Stadium now seats 101,915 people, and it dropped from the 5th largest football stadium in the country to 6th. The stadium has 80 seats more than Alabama’s Bryant Denny stadium, which sits in 7th place.

