Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday.

The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.

Door-to-door ministry is the last practice to be restored after the pandemic. Houses of worship already opened and witnessing in public places resumed earlier in the year.

