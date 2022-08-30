Knox Co. Schools sets deadline for library cataloging law compliance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year.

The changes to classroom policy stem from the Age Appropriate Materials Act, a new law that requires teachers and schools to provide parents with a list of reading material available to students.

Some teachers took to social media to highlight the extra work cataloging their classroom library is creating, and others raised concerns about how the law could limit some students’ access to books. WVLT News spoke to Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) about the legislation, highlighting concerns teachers had with the increased workload and possible limiting the law could have on student access to books.

Zachary told WVLT News that the point of the law was to implement a system similar to movie ratings so parents could have a role in regulating what books their children are reading. He stressed that the legislation lists no deadline for when libraries need to be cataloged, only a start date of the beginning of the school year. He also said that the legislation does not require teachers to close libraries or limit access to books while they work to catalog.

Now, however, Knox County teachers have that deadline. Additionally, KCS officials are requiring any material that may be “appropriate during instruction guided by an adult but not during independent use by students” to be housed somewhere students do not have access.

While limiting student access to books was not the goal of the new law, that does seem to be the reality. Teachers took to Twitter early in the school year to complain about closing their libraries, something many teachers did because the law was not made clear to them. The posts sparked response from democratic lawmakers like Rep. Gloria Johnson.

This hurts my heart as well, so many kids are missing out because this law that no one took the time to plan how it would be implemented in a classroom. Those who voted for it were warned & voted yes anyway. If the state legislature wanted to improve reading scores, they blew it. https://t.co/ANUfrGwc04 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) August 22, 2022

Zachary also mentioned the murky waters around the bill, saying the Tennessee Department of Education has some clearing up to do, especially concerning a deadline.

“I did ask the Department of Education about the ‘end date,’” Zachary said, “and they said they are working on clarifying that, because they need to clarify that.”

The entire KCS guideline sheet for the Age Appropriate Materials Act can be read here:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.