KPD: Man who claimed to be passenger in Sweet P’s crash charged as driver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, according to co-owner John Ford.

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner was hit by a car on Sunday Morning.

Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland initially said the driver was not in the car when officers arrived at the scene. In a later update, Erland noted that officers found a man, identified as David England, 45, of Knoxville, claiming to be the passenger, in the car suffering from minor injuries.

England originally told officers that he had met the driver that night and was asleep in the car during the crash. Afterward, officials said he told them that the driver ran away.

“The passenger told officers that he had just met Donnie that night and described him as a skinny male in his late 30s with possibly long hair,” Erland said.

In an update on Aug. 30, Erland said that England was actually the driver and a hit and run had not happened.

The barbeque restaurant reported that none of its employees were injured in the accident.

Investigators have charged England with reckless driving and driving while license revoked. As of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, warrants charging England have not been served.

Sweet P’s Crash Investigation Update:



Investigators have charged David England, 45 of Knoxville, with reckless driving and driving while license revoked. England originally claimed that he was a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s early on 8/7. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fFHJ4aCOXU — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.