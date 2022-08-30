KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When they showed up at the apartment door, the tenant, identified as Greg Swanson, 62, fired two shots from inside the residence at the door.

At noon, KPD crisis negotiators were called to the scene to make contact with Swanson, according to a KPD spokesperson.

“After extensive negotiations, the resident voluntarily exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further issue,” a release stated.

Charges for Swanson are pending, at this time. No injuries were reported.

