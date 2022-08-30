KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment

Knoxville Police Department crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
Police responded to the apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the apartment complex early Tuesday morning.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When they showed up at the apartment door, the tenant, identified as Greg Swanson, 62, fired two shots from inside the residence at the door.

At noon, KPD crisis negotiators were called to the scene to make contact with Swanson, according to a KPD spokesperson.

“After extensive negotiations, the resident voluntarily exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further issue,” a release stated.

Charges for Swanson are pending, at this time. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
The girl's body was found early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
The girl's body was found early Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly looking for the girl’s boyfriend.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville