More treehouses come to Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Treehouse Grove allows its guests to be surrounded by nature while also enjoying amenities from home and now offers more with eight new treehouses.

“I’m the proud papa of eight new tree houses. I mean, beyond my wildest dreams, cool,” said Treehouse Design Expert Pete Nelson. “All fully appointed tree houses with all the creature comforts of home, right down to your coffeemaker right there. You’ve got a microwave that’s out of control. I mean, you can cook pizza in it.”

Eight new treehouses have been added to Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Pete Nelson, known as Treehouse Pete, designed these eight new treehouses.

“The greatest parts about treehouses is you’re using the trees that are here. You’re not just bulldozing everything and scraping it and starting you know with a big deep hole. You’re actually kind of touching the earth, you know lightly to say the least,” he added. “They’re small, but they’re ample. I mean, it’s a space that you go into, and you instantly feel like you’re hugged. It’s comfortable.”

The eight new treehouses join the existing eight with plans to grow this property up to as many as 100 treehouses over the next 10 years.

Each room in the new treehouses have their own AC unit. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.