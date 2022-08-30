New business moves into historic Gay Street building

The Frothy Monkey, a café, coffee shop, and bakery, moved into the Kress building.
New business moves into Kress building in downtown Knoxville
New business moves into Kress building in downtown Knoxville(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said.

“After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just for people who lived in Knoxville, but in our region. In the days before Walmart, people would travel as far away as Kentucky and North Carolina. They would get a hotel room for several days and shop at different stores,” said Neely.

He remembers visiting the Kress building as a kid. The Kress building was the home of a department store and was built in 1925. For decades, the department store was a staple on Gay Street.

“Gay Street was always the place to do the shopping for Knoxville and was impressive for that reason. They were stores to get all stuff you might need in your house and your kitchen, I think iI went into Kress’ once and twice as a kid. The Kress building was one of the first chain stores in Knoxville. Kress was distinguished for its architecture, and they made them all look special for an interesting facade,” said Neely.

The Frothy Monkey, a cafe, coffee shop, and bakery, moved into the Kress building. The architecture and the feel still look similar to the original. When visiting the new restaurant, Neely said you can imagine the thousands of people that visited the department store for decades.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
Phase one of renovations at Neyland Stadium are complete.
Inside the new Neyland | UT Athletics unveils renovations to the historic stadium
Tennessee baseball drops game three against Georgia
Baseball Vols to face outside competition this fall
Eight new treehouses have been added to Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg.
More treehouses come to Gatlinburg