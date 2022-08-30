Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press.

Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school. The spokesperson said the threat was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and determined not to be credible.

As a precaution, additional school resource officers are on campus, officials said.

The statement said that threats as such are considered a Level IV offense in the school’s Code of Conduct. Those who write threatening messages could be “punished severely by the school and turned over to law enforcement.”

The Director of Schools, Jennifer Fields, reportedly told WVLT News’ partner that messages like what was found are usually written to get out of school.

“Statements like that are usually written to get out of school,” Fields told The LaFollette Press. “No shooter has ever left a note on a wall or anything like that, and it didn’t meet any threat assessment red flags. There is no cause for alarm.”

