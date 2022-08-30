Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.

“It was said that the male subject grabbed the child’s back pack and left the area,” officials said.

Those in the area are asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

