Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

By Rachel Mann and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont.

The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont.

“At first I thought this was going to be a Western Union money request to get my bike back, but the perfect person found the bicycle,” Spratt told WCAX.

Erik Thomsen said he saw an odd marketplace post for a bike and decided to check it out.

“They said they had painted an apartment and traded the work for the bike,” Thomsen explained.

Thomsen ended up with the bike and discovered it was stolen by looking up its serial number on Bike Index, a national bike registry.

“It was definitely the bicycle, complete to where the sticky mark where the police sticker I got here in Greenville had been removed,” Spratt said.

Now, an REI store in Vermont is working to return the bike to Spratt in South Carolina.

It’s unclear how the bike ended up in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

