Sunny skies and lower humidity returns after the cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This cold front continues to push out of here tonight allowing for lower humidity to move in by Wednesday! The sunshine returns with pretty mild conditions over the next few days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some spotty showers are possible this evening and tonight as that cold front continues to push out of here. We’ll see those partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog by Wednesday morning. The low will be around 65 degrees.

Behind the front, we get a break from the humidity. That means mild mornings, but the heat takes off in the sunny afternoon hours.

Wednesday starts out in the mid-60s with a stray shower or two. Then we’ll see more afternoon sun and a high of 87 degrees on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny and dry as well, with a cooler morning in the low 60s and then a warm afternoon around 89 degrees. If you’re planning to watch the Vols first football game, the evening is looking great!

We could see a few more clouds on Friday with stray mountain downpours and storms. Highs get back into the lower 90s.

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty rain and storms start developing again this weekend, since the humidity climbs back up. Labor Day Monday does look to come with a few storms developing in our area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.