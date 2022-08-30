Tenn. grocery tax holiday ends this week

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the last day Tennesseans can shop for groceries tax free!

The state is still under a month-long grocery tax-free holiday through midnight Wednesday.

The grocery tax returns to 4% on Sept. 1.

Governor Bill Lee put the measure in place to help with the rising costs of inflation.

