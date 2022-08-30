Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve seen the lights in Neyland Stadium but not like this. The 2022 football season for the Vols will kick off with a new coordinated light show.

The same lights will be in place, but the way they’re being used is a brand new rollout said Alex Becker with Bandit Lights.

“It’s going to be a show like no one has seen before.” said Becker.

At halftime when the sunlight has gone down, the lights will come on. When the band comes on the field, they’ll be accompanied by massive stadium lights that act as spotlights and move around the field in unison with the music the band plays.

“It’s going to be just like a concert but at a football game.” said Becker.

For a 15-minute show and song, it’ll take Becker more than 12 hours to program the lights just the way he wants them so he can press each button at the perfect time. It’s a task that comes with some pressure and responsibility on gamedays, but one he’s happy to have had now for a second season.

“We’re going to set a new standard.” said Becker.

According to Becker, this new light show will be the first of it’s kind in any college football stadium, meaning that no other school will have what the Vol has this year.

