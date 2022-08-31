3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is still on the run, police say. Police say the suspect is in a silver Infiniti, with chrome factory wheels and tinted windows. The license plate is Tennessee 2X45F8.

Police also say another officer rushed to the area to assist after the shooting and was involved in a crash. That officer is in the hospital in non-critical condition.

A citizen was also injured in that crash and was treated for their injuries.

Police Chief C.J. Davis says three people have been detained. Those people have not been charged and are considered persons of interest.

Police say officers chased the three and took them into custody after their vehicle crashed on Sunvalley Drive.

The MPD cruiser that was involved in the crash. (Action News 5)

Geeter K-8 went on lockdown as a precaution, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have not been called in to assist.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.