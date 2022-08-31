3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis

The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv
The scene at Horn Lake Rd and Horn Lake Cv(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is still on the run, police say. Police say the suspect is in a silver Infiniti, with chrome factory wheels and tinted windows. The license plate is Tennessee 2X45F8.

Police also say another officer rushed to the area to assist after the shooting and was involved in a crash. That officer is in the hospital in non-critical condition.

A citizen was also injured in that crash and was treated for their injuries.

Police Chief C.J. Davis says three people have been detained. Those people have not been charged and are considered persons of interest.

Police say officers chased the three and took them into custody after their vehicle crashed on Sunvalley Drive.

The MPD cruiser that was involved in the crash.
The MPD cruiser that was involved in the crash.(Action News 5)

Geeter K-8 went on lockdown as a precaution, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have not been called in to assist.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Latest News

Fontes, Coffey pose with cruiser
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office donates security measure to private school
The original report stated the attempted robbery happened near the G-11 parking garage.
UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation
What a view from Vic in Wears Valley.
Sunny and hot the next several days
Enhancing School Security
Enhancing School Security
The student initially reported that an individual approached and tried to rob them late Tuesday...
UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation