Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires

FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier on April 27, 2022. The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a "small number" of engine fires.(John Pennell/U.S. Army via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon.

The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. Smith said there were no injuries or deaths associated with the fires but the Army temporarily grounded the fleet out of an abundance of caution.

The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Aidan Eldridge, 18.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Denise Renee Patterson
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee

Latest News

Elijah Simmons
Elijah Simmons
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed....
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged
On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features its looking at that could stop users from...
Knoxville woman files lawsuit against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna’
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91