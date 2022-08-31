Baggage handler killed in belt loader entanglement at New Orleans airport

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An airport worker is dead after her hair was caught in a belt loader at the New Orleans airport, officials say.

The 26-year-old, identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as Jermani Thompson, was injured Tuesday at around 10 p.m on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded and maintained, the director of communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport said.

A spokesperson for GAT Airline Ground Support, where Thompson was employed, said she was working to offload a plane that had landed, WVUE reported. They say her hair got tangled in a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time,” the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support said.

Thompson was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Latest News

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say
University of Tennessee
A history lesson from U.T. tour guides