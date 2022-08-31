Big Orange fashion for Tennessee tailgating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alumni Hall showcases this year’s game day looks, from apparel and accessories for the whole family to cups and platters for tailgating.

“We are so excited to support the fans for everything they need for game day or for a tailgate,” said Beth Parks, marketing director for Alumni Hall.

New Name, Image and Likeness deals allow for fans to wear personalized gear with University of Tennessee players’ names.

The store has custom-made U.T. themed earrings and jewelry, a wall dedicated to Tennessee hats and tables of Vols T-shirts.

