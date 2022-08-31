Company offering sky-high views of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Seaplane is offering tourists with a sense of adventure a sky-high view of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

The company operates out of West Knoxville and specializes in views of Neyland Stadium, downtown Knoxville and the wilderness of East Tennessee.

“See the home of the Vols and the Great Smoky Mountains from high above it all,” Tennessee Seaplane representatives said.

The plane, a Cessna 172 Floatplane, currently sits at Duncan Boat Dock. The company also offers seaplane flight instruction and pilot certification.

