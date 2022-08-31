Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad


Family and friends are working to get the officer home.(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week.

Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.

Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help

Sources told WSMV4 that Legieza is expected to return to Tennessee within the next few days and that he will not require a medevac flight as previously believed.

Many of Legieza’s friends had expressed concerns that since Scott was out of the country, insurance may or may not pick up the medical flight they believed he required due to his heart condition.

The remainder of Legieza’s care will be transferred to a local cardiologist.

On behalf of Scott and myself, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude. Your continued generosity of prayers and donations is what gives Scott the resources and support he needs, that was unavailable to him on St. Maarten. we are beyond blessed to have the unrelenting support and love from our community and beyond.

Brianna Legieza, Scott's wife

To support Legieza on his road to recovery, click here.

