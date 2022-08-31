Juvenile arrested for making school threat on social media, police say

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A juvenile was arrested Monday for making a threat toward a Sevier County school on social media, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, investigators said they were made aware of a “possible threat of violence” posted on social media that was aimed toward Sevier County High School.

Although they didn’t say what the threat stated, investigators noted it was “non-specific” in nature.

SPD and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed several students and determined that there was no reason to believe any students or staff were in danger at the school, officials said.

Additional SPD officers were present at SCHS Wednesday, out of an abundance of caution, according to a release.

The juvenile has been charged with making a threat of violence pertaining to a school, a class-A misdemeanor, officials said.

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

