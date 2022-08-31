KARM sends out warning to people driving on the Broadway Viaduct

After nearly 3 years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, is opening tonight.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, is opening Wednesday night.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour.

Todd Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer of KARM, is warning drivers to be careful of people walking on the bridge. He said they’ve tried to tell the people staying in their shelter.

“They are not always used to their surroundings, and they’ve treated the 400 block of Broadway as a culdesac and they walk across the road, not really concerned about cars and traffic coming through,” said Gilbert.

A four-lane road, with bustling cars, Gilbert’s message is to be careful. If you’d like to help someone experiencing homelessness, he recommends giving to a local charity.

“The people we serve suffer from great levels of trauma, suffering, and great levels of mental health issues and substance abuse issues, trying to get a job and keep going,” said Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy
Missing Morristown woman found safe
Tracking a line of storms on this First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: line of storms moving through East Tennessee
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

Latest News

Aro Smart box
Knoxville start-up company launching smart box to limit cell phone distractions
Fontes, Coffey pose with cruiser
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office donates security measure to private school
The original report stated the attempted robbery happened near the G-11 parking garage.
UTPD determines attempted robbery did not take place following investigation
What a view from Vic in Wears Valley.
Sunny and hot the next several days