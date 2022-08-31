KARM sends out warning to people driving on the Broadway Viaduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, is opening Wednesday night.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour.

Todd Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer of KARM, is warning drivers to be careful of people walking on the bridge. He said they’ve tried to tell the people staying in their shelter.

“They are not always used to their surroundings, and they’ve treated the 400 block of Broadway as a culdesac and they walk across the road, not really concerned about cars and traffic coming through,” said Gilbert.

A four-lane road, with bustling cars, Gilbert’s message is to be careful. If you’d like to help someone experiencing homelessness, he recommends giving to a local charity.

“The people we serve suffer from great levels of trauma, suffering, and great levels of mental health issues and substance abuse issues, trying to get a job and keep going,” said Gilbert.

