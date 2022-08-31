KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home, finding a Glock handgun bock, a 9mm magazine, a speed loader and a box for a weapon light, the report said. Officers also allegedly found 603 grams of marijuana and scales in the house.

Additionally, the report stated that officers found a “Glock 22, .40 caliber handgun with auto-seer, which would make the handgun fully automatic” under a bathroom sink. No one in the home admitted to owning the gun, but Harris did reportedly tell officers that his DNA would be on it since he had handled it.

Harris is also a felon with a previous drug conviction and is currently prohibited from owning any guns.

