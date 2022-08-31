Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says

Demetrius Ross, 43
Demetrius Ross, 43(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.

“The victim protested and begged for the defendant to turn her car back over to her,” the report said. “The defendant refused.”

The victim also reportedly told responders that Ross threatened her with an AR-15 style firearm.

More than two years later, the victim reportedly identified Ross from a photo lineup, and investigators were able to lift his fingerprints from the car.

Ross was charged with carjacking.

