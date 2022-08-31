Knoxville police looking for missing Florida man

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man.
Harry Lebkuecher, 21
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department put out an alert Wednesday morning announcing they were looking for a missing Florida man.

Harry Lebkuecher, 21, is from Clermont and was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive around 7:30 Tuesday morning, KPD officials said. Lebkuecher reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is likely walking on foot west.

“Harry is about 5′9″ with brown hair and brown eyes,” KPD officials said.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

