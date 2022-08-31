Knoxville woman files lawsuit against Netflix for ‘Inventing Anna’

Netflix deliberately portrayed her as “greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly and manipulative,” the suit claimed.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman and actress in Netflix’s Inventing Anna is suing the company for defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

Rachel Williams and Anna Sorokin, the subject of the show, were friends in 2017. The dramatized show follows Sorokin, who claimed to be an heiress to earn more money, and Williams as Sorokin is discovered.

In the show, Netflix deliberately portrayed her as “greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly and manipulative,” the suit claimed. In the show, Williams uses Sorokin’s money for her personal gain, runs away when confronted and ends her friendship with Sorokin when she can’t fund their lifestyle. “In reality, [Williams] never did or said those things,” the suit said.

The suit claimed Williams received irreparable damage to her reputation because of the show’s portrayal. The suit pulls quotes from news outlets that argue Williams’ character is particularly nasty. Williams has also been the subject of online abuse, according to the suit.

The reason for Netflix’s portrayal of Williams, the suit claims, is because Williams sold her rights to HBO while it produced another show about Sorokin.

You can read the full suit here:

