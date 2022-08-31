Learning more about our Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another memorable month of August as once again we got to get up close and personal with several of our Tennessee Football stars in the 2022 edition of the long running tradition, 30 Days, 30 Vols.

During our Big Orange Kickoff preview prior to kickoff of the season between the Vols and ball State Cardinals, we’ll hear from a few of those UT standouts and some of the material which didn’t make the original segment on air.

WVLT news anchor and managing editor Ted Hall did the honors this year speaking with the players about life on and off the field:

TED HALL WITH QB-JOE MILTON III

HALL

When you’re thinking about people during the games, you’re gonna be in the stands that you’re kind of thinking about during the game. Does your brain ever go there?

MILTON

No. I pretty much think about my little sister all the time. So that’s pretty much it. She passed away in 2007. Her name is miracle. I mean, if she was here now, I think my life would be different. I never really had a chance to have a conversation with her. She passed away before she pretty much even opened her eyes. So it was kind of like one of those deals where you don’t even get to talk to your family member what you want to talk to him. So it’s kind of hard, but I mean, life things happen.

TED HALL WITH WR-RAMEL KEYTON

HALL

Alright, tough question. Steak and lobster or mac and cheese, mac and cheese?

KEYTON

Mac and cheese wins.

HALL

What’s another one of your favorites? Spaghetti?

KEYTON

Yeah, it’s gotta be baked spaghetti. With sausage and pepperoni. I put a ranch dressing and sugar on it.

HALL

Holy cow. You make it yourself?

KEYTON

Yeah, sometimes. I like really my mom’s or have like my girl make it.

HALL

When your mom comes to see you to play is it like go baby or is it no baby? What kind of stuff is she yelling at you?

KEYTON

Ramel, catch that ball!

TED HALL WITH DE-BYRON YOUNG

HALL

Were there times in your life you didn’t think you would be here?

YOUNG

Most definitely. I never could have imagined.

HALL

How did you keep going? Why didn’t you give up?

YOUNG

Just motivation. Mostly my mom, just you know, just keep repeating and telling me don’t give up my dream.

HALL

Did you have confidence in yourself at that point? Or was it was it just mom kind of keeping you up?

YOUNG

I had a confidence I just didn’t really have much guidance or like know where to start because I’m the first one in my family to do well. Not that I didn’t have confidence.

HALL

What was the very start?

YOUNG

My start was at GMC, Georgia Military College. And they said yeah, you can come here and play and from that it went up from there.

HALL

And now you’re playing for over 100,000 people an Neyland and they’re cheering every time you hit that quarterback.

YOUNG

Yes sir, a big difference!

