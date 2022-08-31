Lower humidity and lots of sunshine expected today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity arrives today and sticks around for a couple of days! Temperatures are still warm but expect plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some of us are dealing with that patchy fog this morning. Areas along the Plateau are in the lower 60s while the rest of us are expected to be in the mid-60s.

That lower humidity arrives today which will make it feel more comfortable outside. Expect plenty of sunshine today with a high near 87 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is mostly sunny and dry as well, with a cooler morning in the low 60s and then a warm afternoon around 89 degrees. If you’re planning to watch the Vols first football game, the evening is looking great!

Your All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

We could see a few more clouds on Friday with stray mountain downpours and storms. Highs get back into the lower 90s.

Later in your First Alert 8-day Planner, we could see spotty rain and storms start developing again this weekend, since the humidity climbs back up. Labor Day Monday does look to come with a few storms developing in our area.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

