Many ways to Find Your Fun this Labor Day Weeekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Labor Day Weekend so let’s Find Your Fun!

The Sevier County Fair is back and runs through Labor Day. The fair features different eating contests like a pie eating contest, a pizza eating contest, a funnel cake eating contest and so much more! There will be a carnival, live music, and different shows throughout the weekend. Tickets range in prices from $6 to $12 depending on the day. Kids 10 and under are free.

The Claiborne County Fair also runs through Saturday. Tickets are $15 and includes parking, rides and entertainment.

Friday, September 3rd:

It’s the first Friday of the month which means First Friday Artwalk! Downtown Knoxville comes alive for you to experience art in all forms. Five next exhibitions open up at the Emporium Center with a free reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. You can also enjoy dinner and a show at the Bistro at the Bijou starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 4th:

This is the last weekend to enjoy Dollywood’s Splash Country. The water park will close for the season after Labor Day. Take the family this weekend to plunge down towering slides like Firetower Falls or relax and float down the lazy river. The park is open Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 5th:

The 9th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is this Sunday at World’s Fair Park! The festival celebrates the creation of the buffalo wing, which was invented in 1964. It will feature 100 different sauces from 40 different teams, 15,000 pounds of wings, live music, a kids corner, and so much more! Tickets are $20 if you buy them early and $30 at the gate. Kids 8 and under are free. Gates open at 3 p.m. with fireworks starting around 9 p.m.

